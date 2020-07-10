YouTube Kids app now available on Amazon Fire TV

Amazon is making the YouTube Kids app available on all FireTV devices.

YouTube Kids is a family-friendly version of Google’s video platform YouTube, made just for kids.

Parents can monitor the content that their kids watch on YouTube. The content ranges from arts & crafts to cartoon shows.

They can create separate profiles for kids and can customise each profile accordingly. They can set the age for each profile. The content is then recommended by the YouTube Kids app according to what it deems age-appropriate.

If parents find certain content objectionable despite the YouTube app considering it age-appropriate, they can report it using in-app tools. Parents can also create customised selection of channels that they wish their kids to see. They can also block certain content on the app.

Parents can also set timers to limit their kids’ screen-time on the app.

The app is being rolled out on all FireTV devices as part of a mutual agreement entered into between Google and Amazon last year. Google had previously launched YouTube on Amazon’s Fire TV, while Amazon’s Prime video had been made available on Chromecast and Android TV.

