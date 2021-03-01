YouTube to launch new experience for tweens and teens

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
YouTube to launch new experience for tweens and teens
This supervised experience will come with content settings and limited features
YouTube will launch a new experience for tweens and teens to access the platform through a supervised Google Account in the coming months.
The Google-owned video platform is launching the new experience for young users whose needs are not met by the YouTube Kids app alone.
“Over the last year, we've worked with parents and experts across the globe in areas related to child safety, child development, and digital literacy to develop a solution for parents of tweens and teens,” YouTube said in a recent blog post.
“In the coming months, we’ll launch a new experience in beta for parents to allow their children to access YouTube through a supervised Google Account,” it said.
This supervised experience will come with content settings and limited features. The tech giant will start with an early beta for families with kids under the age of consent who will test and provide feedback.
The new experience will provide three content settings for parents to choose from on YouTube.
The ‘Explore’ content setting is meant for children ready to move on from YouTube Kids and explore content on YouTube. It will feature a broad range of videos generally suitable for viewers aged 9+, including vlogs, tutorials, gaming videos, music clips, news, educational content, etc.
For viewers aged 13+, it will provide the ‘Explore More’ setting which will include a larger set of videos, and also live streams in the same categories as “Explore.”
The final setting ‘Most of YouTube’ will contain almost all videos on YouTube, except for age-restricted content.
“It includes sensitive topics that may only be appropriate for older teens,” YouTube said.
It will use a “mix of user input, machine learning and human review” to determine which videos are included in these settings.
YouTube has also developed a guide in partnership with National PTA, Parent Zone and Be Internet Awesome for parents.
“We’ll also launch an ongoing campaign that features creators discussing themes like bullying and harassment, misinformation, digital well-being and more,” it said.
Apart from choosing the relevant content settings, parents will also be able to manage watch and search history from within their child's account settings. They can also use other controls offered by Google’s Family Link, including screen timers.
“We’ll continue adding new parental controls over time, such as blocking content, it said.
The new experience for tweens and teens will be similar to regular YouTube, but certain features will be disabled to protect younger audiences. For instance, the platform will not serve personalised ads or ads in certain categories. At launch, it will also disable in-app purchases, as well as creation and comments features, it said.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE