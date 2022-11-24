Celebal Technologies, a software consulting start-up has secured a $32 million minority growth investment from Norwest Venture Partners, a venture and growth equity investment firm.

The company said the investment will strengthen its foothold in existing markets across North America, India, and Asia Pacific as well as fuel its expansion in new territories across Europe, the Middle East, and Japan.

Some of the funds would be utilised towards increasing delivery capacity and building industry-focused solution accelerators. This is Celebal Technologies’ first institutional investment.

Founded by Anupam Gupta and Anirudh Kala, Celebal Technologies employs over 1,600 software engineers delivering new-age solutions to over 100 clients globally. The company said its expertise lies at the intersection of “traditional enterprise” and “modern cloud innovation”.

Scaling new-age tech

“We are excited about our partnership with Norwest Venture Partners, who have an enviable track record of building scaled new-age technology companies globally. They understand our business and are passionate about companies in the next-gen cloud, analytics, and AI services segments,” said Anupam Gupta, Co-founder of Celebal Technologies

Celebal Technologies offers differentiated services and accelerators on the Microsoft Azure and Databricks platforms to drive continuous innovation and empower enterprises in their digital transformation journeys across various industries such as manufacturing, financial services, energy, CPG, retail, and healthcare.

Shiv Chaudhary, Managing Director of Norwest Venture Partners, said, “Celebal Technologies continues to demonstrate strong, differentiated execution and team culture. The company is laying the foundation for further scale and capturing the very large global market opportunity.”

