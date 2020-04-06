Software firm Hiver to offer support to essential service providers battling Covid-19

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
The current Covid-19 crisis has alarmed the world, as the number of cases is nearing 1,300,000. There are countless medical workers, volunteers, and people of all professions working tirelessly and selflessly on the frontline to combat the threat of Covid-19.
To help them collaborate effortlessly and work efficiently, email collaboration solution for teams Hiver today rolled out its free plan for organizations providing essential services, as per the company’s official release.
Hiver stated in the release that starting today, Hiver is offering its highest-tier plan free for two months to any small organization helping control the virus or offering essential services amidst the lockdown. The service will be extended to research institutions, grocery services, groups involved in the supply chain of protective gear, among other businesses on the frontline.
Niraj Ranjan, Co-Founder and CEO of Hiver stated in the release: “These are unprecedented times that require unprecedented efforts. We intent to provide support where we can and to make a positive impact in the community. Being a collaboration tool, Hiver can support businesses or institutions on the frontline by helping them collaborate faster and more efficiently over email. Our free plan is a small contribution in the fight against the deadly pandemic.”
Hiver mentioned that it would provide support through its initiative across the country.
