Software Technology Parks opens ‘IoT OpenLab’ in Bengaluru; plans to set up 21 more centres

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) soft- launched ‘IoT OpenLab’ – a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in IoT – in Bengaluru in association with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Tuesday.

STPI is in the process of opening 21 more CoEs in emerging technologies across the country. Of the 21 CoEs, three are already functioning — the Electropreneur Park in Delhi, FinBlue in Chennai and NEURON in Mohali — and the rest will be operational in the next two years.

IoT OpenLab will focus on creating a robust ecosystem based on a collaborative model to nurture start-ups and drive R&D, innovation and product development in IoT-focussed sectors like defence, aeronautics, agriculture, health, automobile and education.

Training oppurtunities

The CoE will be supported by IESA and TiE (Industry Association Partners) to provide network opportunities to start-ups. PES Institute of Technology and the RV College of Engineering (academic partners) will provide academic expertise and mentoring. Cyber Media and Forum Synergy (VC/angel partners) will provide funding access and opportunities. The industry partnership includes Intel, NXP, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, STM, TE Connectivity, Onsemi, Kyocera, Analog Devices, Silicon Labs, Molex, Vishay, Microchip and Infineon.

Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI, in his keynote address during the soft launch of STPI ‘IoT OpenLab’ said: “The CoE is aimed to support and nurture around 500 start-ups over a period of 5 years. As part of this programme, we bring together the industry users, technology creators, system integrators and enterprise partners for development and adoption of innovative solutions to real-world problems.”

The IoT OpenLab will offer services to physical and virtual incubation start-ups. The start-ups may apply under two models - Complete Package (CP) model and Associate Membership (AM) model.

Jitendra Chaddah, Senior Director, Intel India and Chairman, IESA, said: “The IoT OpenLab, in addition to the Incubation Centres and Accelerator Labs, can bring a positive change for the intelligent electronics start-up ecosystem in India.”

He added: “IESA is elated to be part of this game-changing initiative by STPI in creating the IoT OpenLab in Bengaluru. With focus on emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, Medical Electronics, IoT in agriculture – the key drivers of the $1-trillion digital economy, transformation of India into a tech product nation is imperative.”