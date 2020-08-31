Sony India adds four new models to its One Box Audio System

Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business
Sony India on Monday launched four new models under its One Box Audio System range- the MHC-V83D, MHC-V73D, MHC-V43D and MHC-V13.
The audio speakers come with an updated, more durable product design, the electronics brand said.
As for sound, the V83D and V73D are equipped with an ‘Omnidirectional party sound’ feature. This is enabled by combining the front and rear tweeters, the midrange, a woofer and JET BASS BOOSTER. The speakers come with four tweeters at the front and rear.
The V43D and V13 are both equipped with two front tweeters. Similar to the V83D and V73D, the V43D also includes the midrange.
The V83D and V73D come with Omnidirectional party lights. Meanwhile, the V13 has a multi-colour woofer light. The V83D, V73D and V43D’s woofer and midrange lights are a deep blue colour.
The entire line-up also has a new Ambient light mode.
The V83D, V73D and V43D have a DSP reverb module feature for Karaoke and Mic input. All four products within the High-Power Audio Systems range allow for three different guitar modes as well.
Apart from this, the audio devices are also compatible with the brand’s Fiestable app. The audio speakers also come with a Party Playlist. Users can contribute to the playlist using the Fiestable app.
The MHC-V83D priced at ₹56,990 will be available from August 27. The MHC-V13 priced at ₹16,990 will go on sale on August 26.
The MHC-V73D and the MHC-V43D are priced at ₹44,990 and ₹31,990 respectively. Both devices will go on sale from September 18.
The devices will be available across Sony retail stores, major electronic stores and other e-commerce website in India.
