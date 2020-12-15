Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo collaborate on shared safety standards for online gaming

Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo have united to outline a specific set of safety standards for online gaming to protect layers, especially young gamers.

“Protecting players online requires a multidisciplinary approach – one that combines the benefits of advanced technology, a supportive community, and skilled human oversight,” the companies said in a statement.

“We can accomplish more when we work toward the same goal, and so we will each continue investing in, evolving, and amplifying our approaches to user safety. As we continue this work, we will prioritize protecting the safety of our players, especially those most vulnerable,” the companies said.

“While the video game industry has a long history of taking steps to protect gamers, especially children, we recognize that no one company or industry will solve these challenges alone,” they further said.

The tech giants detailed specific principles for online gaming. They will enable better controls for players to manage their gaming experiences and will also allow players and parents to understand these standards better.

They will also invest in technology that can prevent improper conduct and content before a player is subject to harm.

“We commit to partnering with the industry, regulators, law enforcement, and our communities to advance user safety,” the companies said.

They will make it easier for players to report violations of the code of conduct. The companies also said that they will comply with “all local laws and will respond to all lawful requests from law enforcement.”

“We promptly notify law enforcement if we observe unlawful conduct or where we believe a player is at risk of imminent harm,” read the statement.