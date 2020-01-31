Sony’s PlayStation Vue service no longer available

One of the first services to offer live TV streaming over the internet, Sony’s Playstation Vue, has closed down due to its failure to catch on with a broader audience, TechCrunch reported. Despite integrating with Sony’s PS3 and PS4 devices, Vue couldn’t retain the attention of its US audience, the report added.

Sony launched its Playstation Vue in March 2015, offering live and on-demand content from around 85 channels, including many local broadcast stations based out of the US. In a span of four years, Vue expanded across the US. It continued to add more local stations and kept innovating with new features, like multi-channel viewing on the same screen.

Vue didn’t perform well for Sony from a branding perspective as well, said the TechCrunch report.

The closure comes months after changes in the subscription price of Vue and increased competition from new on-demand streaming services. New services like Netflix and Amazon are comparatively cheaper than Vue. The company lagged behind in terms of the total number of views. Vue also took too long to expand the service to include popular platforms, the report further said.

The sign-up portal has been closed down for viewers and the PlayStation Vue app on mobile devices only displays the message, “PlayStation Vue is no longer available. Thank you for your support.”