S&P Global opens new facility in Hyderabad, adds 700 employees

The US-based S&P Global, a provider of ratings, analytics and data to financial markets, added 700 employees to its rolls on Thursday with the opening of a new office. This takes the total number of employees in India to about 8,000.

The firm already has a facility in the city that houses 4,500 employees. The other two facilities in the country are in Gurgaon (1,000) and Ahmedabad (2,000).

The new employees come from its tie-up with Ness Technologies that built, operated and transferred a facility for the New York Stock Exchange listed firm.

“Data coupled with technology and analytics can empower businesses,” said Nick Cafferillo, S&P Global’s Chief Data and Technology Officer.

Abhishek Tomar, Managing Director (India Operations) of S&P Global, said the new Orion facility can seat 850 employees.

“We partnered with Ness Technologies in 2017 to help build the Orion Technology Centre, opening the co-branded facility designed to accommodate more than 850 associates in May 2018. Now, as of July 1, 2019, Orion is wholly owned by us,” he said.

The firm has invested $10 million in developing the facility in the last two years.

India houses more than one-third of S&P Global’s workforce of 21,000 employees in 33 countries. It registered revenues of $6.26 billion last year.