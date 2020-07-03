SP Kochhar appointed DG of Cellular Operators Association of India

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Friday said it has appointed SP Kochhar as its new Director General (DG). Rajan Mathews has quit the position after a decade of service.

Mathews served as the DG since 2010 and now is going back to the US, where he is based.

"The members of the COAI thank Rajan for his immense contribution to the telecom sector in India and the Association during his tenure, and wish him the very best for his future endeavours," the COAI said in a statement.

Kochhar, a decorated military veteran, retired as Signal Officer in Chief, the head of the ICT wing of the Army, where he was responsible for planning, executing and operating all the telecom and IT networks of the Army.

Prior to that he was Additional Director General Personnel of the Army, handling HR and Empowerment of the 11 lakh strong force. He was till recently the CEO of Telecom Sector Skill Council of India.