Spotify announces three months of free premium

Spotify announced a three-month free offer for new individual and student subscribers. In addition, the new Spotify Duo and family subscribers can avail one month free premium. The announcement can be said to be a step towards gaining bulk audiences amid slow hiring decision by Spotify.

The new offer is not applicable for former Premium members, but for users who have cancelled their premium before July 15, Spotify is offering a chance to re-subscribe at a price of about ₹800.

Spotify will be carrying the offer validity till September 11, post which users will be charged their monthly premium charge.

As per reports, Spotify is also seen to be enhancing user experience, and now it provides its existing subscribers with a separate play and shuffle button. Alongside, Spotify also redesigned the app to keep music and podcast separate.