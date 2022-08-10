Spotify redesigns home screen, splits music and podcasts feed

Spotify has announced the launch of its new home screen design that separates feeds for music and podcasts. The feature is rolling out to Android users and will soon be available on iOS, Spotify said in its statement.

Home screen update

“The updated interface will make the experience more personalised while allowing users to dig deeper into their recommendations,” Spotify said. The feed will include album and playlist recommendations. Users can hit “X” on the music or podcast feed to exit feeds and return to the original Home experience.

The new podcast feed will provide access to new episodes of their favourite shows. According to the company, users will be able to read descriptions of the episode. Spotify’s home page redesign comes after the platform recently launched separate play and shuffle buttons to its premium tier.