Spotify redesigns home screen, splits music and podcasts feed

Madhu Balaji | Chennai, August 10 | Updated on: Aug 10, 2022

FILE PHOTO: The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo | Photo Credit: Brendan McDermid

Spotify is currently rolling out its homepage redesign on Android

Spotify has announced the launch of its new home screen design that separates feeds for music and podcasts. The feature is rolling out to Android users and will soon be available on iOS, Spotify said in its statement.

Home screen update

“The updated interface will make the experience more personalised while allowing users to dig deeper into their recommendations,” Spotify said. The feed will include album and playlist recommendations. Users can hit “X” on the music or podcast feed to exit feeds and return to the original Home experience.

The new podcast feed will provide access to new episodes of their favourite shows. According to the company, users will be able to read descriptions of the episode. Spotify’s home page redesign comes after the platform recently launched separate play and shuffle buttons to its premium tier.

Published on August 10, 2022
Spotify
music
