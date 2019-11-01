Spotify on a song as its playlists built around Diwali theme strike a chord

Life in picture-perfect Mechuka
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Spotify-curated Diwali playlists, including its Diwali Bash and Diwali Shuffle as well as its Aartis and Bhajans playlist, have struck a melodious chord with a generation normally inclined to sway to pop music.
The digital music streaming service recorded a massive peak on Diwali, October 27, with the global streams of these playlists soaring by nearly 4400 per cent.
Consumers in the age group of 18-34 clicked on the platform to tune into its Aartis and Bhajans playlist, which features hymns and devotional music, according to a trend update from the company. Listeners from Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh among other states tuned in during the festive days.
Though the Diwali-themed playlists saw traction starting two weeks before the festival, the spike on October 27 came predominantly from listeners in India, followed by Canada, Australia, Malaysia, UK, Singapore, and the US.
The company said there are over 9,500 Diwali-themed playlists on Spotify, many of them user-generated, with the highest number of these created in the US, followed by the UK, India, and Canada.
Spotify inked several partnerships last month and has rolled out integrations with Microsoft Surface Earbuds, Apple TV and Siri, as well as the option to create a new playlist on Google using one their new domain shortcuts, ‘playlist.new’.
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Hyundai’s premium family sedan gets sharper design, more app-based features and is now also BS-VI ready
Yes. But only if you have a savings account in the bank in which you want to open a fixed deposit
The Indian rupee (INR) opened yesterday’s session strongly at 70.78 against its previous close of 70.89 ...
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism