Spotify on a song as its playlists built around Diwali theme strike a chord

Spotify-curated Diwali playlists, including its Diwali Bash and Diwali Shuffle as well as its Aartis and Bhajans playlist, have struck a melodious chord with a generation normally inclined to sway to pop music.

The digital music streaming service recorded a massive peak on Diwali, October 27, with the global streams of these playlists soaring by nearly 4400 per cent.

Consumers in the age group of 18-34 clicked on the platform to tune into its Aartis and Bhajans playlist, which features hymns and devotional music, according to a trend update from the company. Listeners from Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh among other states tuned in during the festive days.

Though the Diwali-themed playlists saw traction starting two weeks before the festival, the spike on October 27 came predominantly from listeners in India, followed by Canada, Australia, Malaysia, UK, Singapore, and the US.

The company said there are over 9,500 Diwali-themed playlists on Spotify, many of them user-generated, with the highest number of these created in the US, followed by the UK, India, and Canada.

Spotify inked several partnerships last month and has rolled out integrations with Microsoft Surface Earbuds, Apple TV and Siri, as well as the option to create a new playlist on Google using one their new domain shortcuts, ‘playlist.new’.