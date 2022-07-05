Spotify testing feature to record, edit podcasts within main app

Spotify is testing a feature to let users record, edit and publish podcasts directly within the main app. The introduction of this feature will let users get rid of other apps, including Spotify’s Anchor, to record and publish podcasts. The company started its experiment in New Zealand last month, TechCrunch reported.

According to reports, the + (plus) button next to ‘Your Library’ on the home screen will include options to ‘record podcast’ or ‘create a playlist.’ The platform earlier tested the ‘create podcast’ feature in 2019, which prompted users to download Anchor at that time. It is unclear when the feature will roll out to end-users and in other markets.

The company’s CEO Daniel Ek last month said that the podcasts vertical has the potential for a 40 per cent to 50 per cent gross margin. It registered $215 million in revenue in podcasting last year, after investing more than $1 billion in the sector in the last few years, TechCrunch reported.