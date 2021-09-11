Spotify to roll out Enhance feature to provide personalised recommendations in playlists

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Spotify is rolling out a new feature called Enhance for Spotify Premium users to help them easily add personalised recommendations to their playlists.
"For those listeners who need some assistance while adding tracks to a new or existing playlist, we’re introducing Enhance," Spotify said in a blog post.
"Enhance brings together the best of you and Spotify, providing you with personalised recommendations to create playlists with ease while keeping you in control through an easy-to-navigate design," it said.
Users can turn these recommendations on or off. Once Enhance is on, users will see their playlist populated with suggested songs that match the others in their playlist.
Users will need to toggle the feature on and off by tapping the new Enhance button at the top of each playlist.
Recommendations that are mixed into the track list will appear once the feature is on.
Users will get one recommendation after every two tracks, for a maximum number of 30 recommendations.
If users like the recommendations, they can press the “+” (add) icon next to each new track to permanently add them to the playlist.
"It’s an addition, not a substitution: The songs you add will never be replaced, and you can turn Enhance off with a simple tap," it explained.
Over the next month, Enhance will be rolling out to all Premium users in select markets across Android and iOS.
These markets include Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland Israel, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, and the US.
Additional markets are expected to follow in the coming months, Spotify said.
