Sridhar Vembu, Accenture official in a controversy in twitter over attending RSS event

Sridhar Vembu, co-founder of Zoho Corporation and a top official of Accenture Solutions are in a centre of controversy in the microsite Twitter over attending an event organised by the IT wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on February 2 in the city.

RSS Chief, All India Public Outreach, Anirudha Deshpande, is to deliver the keynote address that day at the event - Resurgent Bharath. Vembu, the chief guest and Rama S Ramachandran, Accenture Solutions Managing Director and Head of Chennai Operations, is the guest of honour, says the invite that is in circulation in the social media.

Many Twitteraties even called for a boycott of Accenture and Zoho services. "People if you do business with @zoho @zohosocial @zohocrm , you are funding RSS. People if you do business with @Accenture , you are funding RSS. You are funding fascists in India," said one.

"Hello @Accenture, why is your India MD at a function of a religious extremist paramilitary group that seeks to target minorities and has been responsible for the most brutal acts of violence the country has seen?"

However, Vembu was undeterred by the controversy. In reply to the attack, he said in a tweet, I don't decide my views based on Twitter attacks. If you dislike which events I attend, please do what your conscience dictates and I will do what mine dictates. We earn our daily bread due to our work and we will continue to do quality work. I won't be responding to attacks.”

There was no official response in Twitter from Accenture on this.