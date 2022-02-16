Srinivasan Arunachalam named MIC Electronics CEO

Srinivasan Arunachalam, a financial director with over 30 years of work experience, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL).

Prior to this, Srinivasan has worked with companies such as ICICI Bank as Global Head for Capital Markets; Prudential ICICI (as its Vice-President, Head - South Zone) and Gati Corporation as its Vice-President and CEO.

Role of CEO

“Srinivasan’s role at MIC Electronics will involve day-to-day management and build-up of the organisation into a strong and robust institution. He will also be looking after the MIC’s business development,” a company statement said.

MICEL is into manufacturing of LED products, electronic and telecommunication equipment.