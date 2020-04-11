Startup Quantela app that provides all info on Covid-19

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Quantela, a Hyderabad-based startup, has developed a Covid-19 info website for people in Telangana.
The Health and Information Technology Departments, in association with AWS and Cisco, have developed the site would provide the visitors with authentic, official statistics with regard to the Covid-19 incidence.
“It will also have approved self-assessment tests to understand his or her medical conditions,” an IT department official said.
It comes with a telemedicine module offered by Call Health, allowing patients to remotely book an appointment with a medical professional.
It would also provide info on approved labs, test centres, isolation wards and quarantine centre.
Besides, it will list all the government orders, announcements and media bulletins that provide latest info on the novel coronavirus.
The app is available both on iOS (TCOVID19) and Android (TSCOVID19) platforms respectively.
“The mobile app will enable the citizens to react assertively and promptly with the set of digital tools specifically designed to help curb the spread of coronavirus,” Sridhar Gadhi, Founder and Executive Chairman of Quantela, said.
.
Twitter: @Kurmanath; @businessline
