STPI units in TN fall slightly short on exports in 2020-21

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Information Technology/IT-Enabled Services/electronic data Electronics System Development and Maintenance export from Tamil Nadu was almost flat in 2020-21 at ₹43,433 crore as against ₹44,000 crore in the previous year, said a press release from STPI.
Even during the pandemic STPI Tamil Nadu marginally sustained with previous revenue, said an SPTI official.
Under STPI’s BPO Promotion Scheme, at present 247 BPO/ITES units are operational in 102 cities with reported direct employment of 41,628 personnel, with second highest employment generation from Tamil Nadu (9,522), says a release quoting Omkar Rai, Director General of STPI.
Commemorating the 30th foundation day of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Rai said that that 12 CoEs have been recently approved and will be launched soon across the country.
STPI-Chennai Centre became operational in June 1995 and started providing statutory services to IT /ITeS units registered under the STP Scheme and hardware manufacturing units under EHTP Scheme. The IT/ITES/EDSM export has grown from ₹1,396 crores in 2005-06 to ₹43,433 crore in 2020-21 from Tamil Nadu, the release said.
