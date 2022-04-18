Summit Digitel partners with Airtel for tower infrastructure

Digital infrastructure services provider Summit Digitel said it has partnered with Bharti Airtel (Airtel), wherein, Airtel will utilise the company’s tower infrastructure as part of its wireless network rollouts.

“We, at Summit Digitel, are working tirelessly towards creating a digitally empowered nation. In our view, connectivity will reinvent and redefine everything we do, from how we operate businesses to the way we stay connected. It is our commitment to provide outstanding services to Airtel that result in uninterrupted service across the entire nation,” Dhananjay Joshi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Summit Digitel said.

By combining transformational business values with focus on future-ready technologies, Summit manages over 1,51,000 active sites. While providing nationwide coverage for 4G, the towers are strategically located for the implementation of 5G, Joshi added.

The company’s sites are compatible with 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G communication technology standards. The same infrastructure can also be used for emerging technologies, such as the Internet of things, artificial intelligence, massive MIMO, and outdoor small cells and technologies of similar nature, the company said.