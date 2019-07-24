Sunera Tech plans to hire 1,000 employees

Sunera Technologies Inc, a US-based firm with capabilities in digital, cloud, data sciences and application modernisation, has opened a new Technology Centre of Excellence here at the Divyasree Orion Special Economic Zone.

“This is our third centre in Hyderabad, taking our employee strength to 1,000 here. We have 250 employees more in the United States. We are going to hire 500 more for our Hyderabad operations in the next six months,” Ravi Reddy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sunera Technologies, said. The new centre focuses cloud transformation, data monetisation, application modernization and digital innovation segments.

“We are planning to add 1,000-1,250 more by the end of 2020, taking the total number of employees to 2,500. Of these, 2,000-2,200 will work out of Hyderabad,” he said.

“We will centres of excellence in Digital, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Chatbot, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Big Data and Cloud,” he said. The company will establish an Innovation Lab in Hyderabad which is basically an experience zone for customers.