Super Plastronics launches Android TV range under Kodak brand in affordable segment push

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, brand licensee for Kodak and Thomson TVs in India, aims to garner revenues of ₹700 crore in FY21 and increase its overall market share in the segment to 7-8 per cent.

The company on Monday launched its first-ever Android TV range called the Kodak CA series exclusively on Flipkart, to strengthen its presence in the premium affordable segment. The series is available in four variants of 43 inch, 50 inch, 55 inch and 65 inch starting at ₹23,999. Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, said: “The launch was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. But we have now decided to launch this series in partnership with Google. This will help strengthen our presence in the premium segment as we are offering certified android TVs at very competitive prices.”

Expand range

“We aim to increase our overall market share in the TV space to 8 per cent and earn ₹700 crore in terms of revenues in FY20-21,” he added.

The company said the new Android-powered series will help expand brand Kodak’s range of smart TVs which are bezel-less and equipped with features such as Dolby Vision, 4K HDR10, Android 9.0 interface with DTS TruSurrond and multiple connectivity options.

“These are challenging times. The industry is grappling with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the lead time for getting shipments from China has increased, logistic costs have increased and raw material prices have gone up. While we will keep the prices of our new series unchanged, we will look at increasing prices of other models by 15-20 per cent by the end of the month,” said Marwah.