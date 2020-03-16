Super Plastronics launches Android TV range under Kodak brand in affordable segment push

Plenty in the pipeline: Detect gears to crack the US oil and gas market
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, brand licensee for Kodak and Thomson TVs in India, aims to garner revenues of ₹700 crore in FY21 and increase its overall market share in the segment to 7-8 per cent.
The company on Monday launched its first-ever Android TV range called the Kodak CA series exclusively on Flipkart, to strengthen its presence in the premium affordable segment. The series is available in four variants of 43 inch, 50 inch, 55 inch and 65 inch starting at ₹23,999. Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, said: “The launch was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. But we have now decided to launch this series in partnership with Google. This will help strengthen our presence in the premium segment as we are offering certified android TVs at very competitive prices.”
“We aim to increase our overall market share in the TV space to 8 per cent and earn ₹700 crore in terms of revenues in FY20-21,” he added.
The company said the new Android-powered series will help expand brand Kodak’s range of smart TVs which are bezel-less and equipped with features such as Dolby Vision, 4K HDR10, Android 9.0 interface with DTS TruSurrond and multiple connectivity options.
“These are challenging times. The industry is grappling with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the lead time for getting shipments from China has increased, logistic costs have increased and raw material prices have gone up. While we will keep the prices of our new series unchanged, we will look at increasing prices of other models by 15-20 per cent by the end of the month,” said Marwah.
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Prayaan Capital believes in being a continuous part of its customers’ journey
Northern Arc Investments has achieved first close of its latest fund, Northern Arc India Impact Fund. This is ...
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...