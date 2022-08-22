Surge launches seventh cohort of 15 Indian and South-East Asian start-ups 

Surge, Sequoia India and South-East Asia’s scale-up programme, has launched its seventh cohort of 15 early-stage start-ups.

The Surge community currently includes 281 founders from 127 start-ups across 16 sectors. Surge start-ups have collectively raised over $1.7 billion in follow-on funding, with over 60 per cent of companies from the first five cohorts raising their series A and beyond.

Surge 7 companies are working on solutions such as building an AI-powered decarbonisation platform, helping people with no design experience create 3D animation anywhere in the world, allowing start-ups to build machine learning projects in minutes and days versus months, facilitating one-click checkouts in SEA, building Indonesia’s first fintech company for teenagers, building full-stack tech solutions for Indonesia’s agriculture sector, enabling the next 10 million developers to enter the Web3 space, and much more.

These companies include Attentive, Beam, Boxs, BuyerAssist, ClearFeed, Gan, Hatica, Metaschool, PixCap, Pratech Brands, Semaai, TrueFoundry, Unravel Carbon and Whiz, among others.

One-third of the start-ups in this cohort of Surge have at least one female founder. “We continue to be deeply impressed by the ambition and diversity of ideas, as well as the calibre of founders with each cohort. Surge 07 is no exception. We have partnered with all of our companies at their earliest stage of company building, with nearly half of them still in pre-launch at the start of our partnerships. Our founders bring with them a wealth of experience and creativity, and we believe that these dreamers, innovators and category creators have the potential to change the future of our region and the world,” said Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Sequoia India & Southeast Asia, and Surge.

Surge 7 is currently in progress and the founders are going through a rigorous 16-week hybrid programme. Past speakers and mentors in the programme include Amrish Rau (Pinelabs), Ashwini Asokan (vue.ai/Mad Street Den), Binny Bansal (Flipkart), Byju Raveendran (BYJU’S), Doug Leone (Sequoia Capital), Girish Mathrubootham (Freshworks), Kunal Shah (CRED), Nithin Kamath (Zerodha), Sanjeev Bikchandani (InfoEdge) and Vidit Aatrey (Meesho).