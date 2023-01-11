T-Hub, a startup ecosystem enabler, has launched the second cohort of the ‘Global Immersion Programme’ in association with US-based accelerator FalconX. The programme supports Indian tech start-ups to launch their products and solutions in the US market.

“The three-week accelerator programme will select high-impact start-ups and enable them to expand their businesses,” said M Srinivasa Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, in a statement on Wednesday.

It will provide tailored business, technical, and leadership mentoring from over 40 serial entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from Silicon Valley. The start-ups will get a chance to pitch their products to over 150 venture capitalists, corporate executives, and industry leaders during the programme.

The start-ups will get a stipend of $10,000 each. They will be selected based on criteria such as their focus on the business-to-business market, early customer traction, and differentiated products with use cases in the US market.

