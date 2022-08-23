T-Hub joins hands with Hyderabad Angels

T-Hub, a startup ecosystem enabler, has joined hands with Hyderabad Angels to drive innovation and promote venture investment opportunities for technology startups in the country.

“Through its vast network, Hyderabad Angels will provide startups access to investment opportunities from India, the USA, the UK, Singapore, Dubai and the UAE,” Mahankali Srinivas Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, has said.

Hyderabad Angels will set up an office to collaborate with ecosystem partners.

“The partnership will play a key role in providing the startups with access to technology, mentorship, funding avenues and tools they require to accelerate their innovation agendas,” he said.

Rajesh Manthena, Chairman of Hyderabad Angels, said the organisation has so far invested in over 60 startups.