T-Hub, KOSME pick 10 Korean start-ups for accelerator

T-Hub, in association with KOSME (South Korea’s SME and start-up agency) has picked up 10 early-stage start-ups for the Startup Accelerator 2020 market access programme.

The 10 South Korean start-ups will benefit from new business opportunities, market understanding, access to customers and a deeper understanding of the Indian market, Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana, has said.

The partnership between the two entities calls for creating scaling up opportunities for the Korean start-ups in India, Jung Hwan Moon, Chief Representative India, KOSME, said.

The shortlisted start-ups include One Beauty Korea (dental implants), A-virtual (which produces air-purifying gadgets), LabSD (which offers community eye health solution) and EYELIKETM, a platform that allows health professionals with minimum training to conduct screenings of international standard for the diagnosis of eye diseases.

The Hyderabad-based T-Hub will execute the acceleration programme virtually in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The start-ups will undergo intensive training for two months.

The start-ups will undergo various online workshops, webinars, mentor hours, founders’ talk, interventions and sessions with subject matter experts and mentors of T-Hub.