T-Hub picks 45 start-ups for third incubation programme

T-Hub, a start-up incubator, has selected 45 start-ups for its third edition of the incubation programme Lab32.

The programme targets early-stage tech product start-ups.

The start-ups broadly cover verticals such health-tech, fin-tech, cyber security, consumer-tech, real estate and construction. Start-ups from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram have been selected for the programme. They would join the programme virtually.

“Apart from the space at T-Hub, the outstation start-ups will be eligible to receive all the benefits, such as access to three curated bootcamps, and focussed mentorship on aspects such as finance, investment, product management and go-to-market strategies,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer, T-Hub, said.

“Lab32 programme handholds the start-ups that are ready to blossom and look forward to active help from mentors and experts, and relevant customer and investor connects,” he said.

“Most start-ups at this stage would have slipped out of the range of incubator networks in India,” he pointed out.

The incubator developed a strong personalised mentorship model for the third batch. “During the programme, start-ups will be exposed to strategy mentors, who will validate the inflexion point of the start-ups based on the metrics and guide them on the next steps in their growth journey,” he said.

Each start-up will be guided by a Chief Mentor, who will track its progress and analyse the gaps.

There will be a Functional Mentor to study and validate the pain points and provide solutions.

Awiros, Flytta, Unschool, Amplify Mart, Hirestar.io and Qtpi Robotics are some of the start-ups selected for the third edition.

All the Lab32 third batch start-ups will get access to services offered by T-Hub’s network partners such as Amazon Web Services, DigitalOcean, Google Cloud, IBM, Microsoft and Zoho.