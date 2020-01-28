T-Hub picks 45 start-ups for third incubation programme

No man's land: Dalit women in Maharashtra take on patriarchy, casteist forces to claim cultivation rights
Mangaltai Kamble remembers the day, at least 18 years ago, when she decided to take control of the small patch ...
T-Hub, a start-up incubator, has selected 45 start-ups for its third edition of the incubation programme Lab32.
The programme targets early-stage tech product start-ups.
The start-ups broadly cover verticals such health-tech, fin-tech, cyber security, consumer-tech, real estate and construction. Start-ups from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram have been selected for the programme. They would join the programme virtually.
“Apart from the space at T-Hub, the outstation start-ups will be eligible to receive all the benefits, such as access to three curated bootcamps, and focussed mentorship on aspects such as finance, investment, product management and go-to-market strategies,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer, T-Hub, said.
“Lab32 programme handholds the start-ups that are ready to blossom and look forward to active help from mentors and experts, and relevant customer and investor connects,” he said.
“Most start-ups at this stage would have slipped out of the range of incubator networks in India,” he pointed out.
The incubator developed a strong personalised mentorship model for the third batch. “During the programme, start-ups will be exposed to strategy mentors, who will validate the inflexion point of the start-ups based on the metrics and guide them on the next steps in their growth journey,” he said.
Each start-up will be guided by a Chief Mentor, who will track its progress and analyse the gaps.
There will be a Functional Mentor to study and validate the pain points and provide solutions.
Awiros, Flytta, Unschool, Amplify Mart, Hirestar.io and Qtpi Robotics are some of the start-ups selected for the third edition.
All the Lab32 third batch start-ups will get access to services offered by T-Hub’s network partners such as Amazon Web Services, DigitalOcean, Google Cloud, IBM, Microsoft and Zoho.
