T-Hub-REC shortlists young innovators in renewable energy

Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), a public power infrastructure finance company, and T-Hub, an incubator, have the finalists of the ‘Raising Young Entrepreneurs through Conceptual Research Experience’ programme. After a rigorous screening of 1,800 students, three teams of six students were selected to showcase projects and prototypes to T-Hub today.

The programme was launched last year to promote innovation among student researchers in the renewable energy space.

As many as 1,800 student innovators from academic institutions worked on 600 different ideas. Of these, as many as 30 most innovative projects were shortlisted for advanced mentoring. Mentors from T-Hub, REC and CL Educate worked with student teams to help them translate their ideas into products and services.

After further vetting of these startups, three teams of six students were selected to showcase projects and prototypes to T-Hub on Saturday.

“REC, in collaboration with T-Hub, designed this platform to inspire youth to take up renewable energy challenges and to train them in solution-oriented thinking,” S N Srinivas, Chief Executive Officer of REC Foundation, said

“The pursuit of excellence by these young researchers will contribute to country’s goal of almost tripling its renewable energy target to 450 GW,” he said.

Shortlisted teams

The shortlisted teams represent the University College of Engineering and Technology for Women, Warangal (Kakatiya University, Telangana); the University College of Engineering and Technology (Mahatma Gandhi University, Telangana), JNTUA College of Engineering Pulivendula (Andhra Pradesh); and RGUKT, IIIT, RK Valley (Andhra Pradesh).