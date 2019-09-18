T-Hub ties up with Choose New Jersey, Venture Link

T-Hub, a tech startup incubator, has signed a tripartite agreement with Choose New Jersey, an economic development organisation, and VentureLink, a community hub for technology companies at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

The agreement will help T-Hub provide growth-stage startups in India with business opportunities, market understanding and access to clients in New Jersey, USA. The partnership will help the members of VentureLink explore business and investment opportunities in India.

“The three entities will collaborate in the areas of startup innovation, funding and entrepreneurship,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries and IT), Government of Telangana, has said.

T-Hub, which is based out of the International Institute of Information Technology (Hyderabad), is promoted by the Telangana Government.

“The agreement will promote technology and investment exchange between New Jersey and India through collaboration between T-Hub, VentureLink, and Choose New Jersey. It will also enhance the global competitiveness of startups in New Jersey and in India,” a T-Hub spokesperson said.

“We will soon call for applications for startups to participate in this opportunity. After a thorough screening process, high potential and growth startups will be selected. They will get an opportunity to tap into one of the biggest fintech ecosystems in the world in New Jersey,” he said.

The selected startups to get direct access to relevant funding opportunities through VentureLink.

“The MoU signed today will provide growth opportunities for the innovation ecosystems of both the geographies. It will enable Indian startups to explore business scaling opportunities in new geographies,” BVR Mohan Reddy, Director on the Board of T-Hub, said.