T-Hub ties up with Choose New Jersey, Venture Link

Number theory
T-Hub, a tech startup incubator, has signed a tripartite agreement with Choose New Jersey, an economic development organisation, and VentureLink, a community hub for technology companies at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
The agreement will help T-Hub provide growth-stage startups in India with business opportunities, market understanding and access to clients in New Jersey, USA. The partnership will help the members of VentureLink explore business and investment opportunities in India.
“The three entities will collaborate in the areas of startup innovation, funding and entrepreneurship,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries and IT), Government of Telangana, has said.
T-Hub, which is based out of the International Institute of Information Technology (Hyderabad), is promoted by the Telangana Government.
“The agreement will promote technology and investment exchange between New Jersey and India through collaboration between T-Hub, VentureLink, and Choose New Jersey. It will also enhance the global competitiveness of startups in New Jersey and in India,” a T-Hub spokesperson said.
“We will soon call for applications for startups to participate in this opportunity. After a thorough screening process, high potential and growth startups will be selected. They will get an opportunity to tap into one of the biggest fintech ecosystems in the world in New Jersey,” he said.
The selected startups to get direct access to relevant funding opportunities through VentureLink.
“The MoU signed today will provide growth opportunities for the innovation ecosystems of both the geographies. It will enable Indian startups to explore business scaling opportunities in new geographies,” BVR Mohan Reddy, Director on the Board of T-Hub, said.
Datum plane: A plane from which angular or linear measurements are reckoned. Also called reference ...
Intrigued? Well, these are aircraft that were sophisticated in their time but have become, or will become, ...
Whale-spotting, wine-tasting, experiencing local culture — what not! Indians’ vacation preferences are ...
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
I am covered under the group life insurance policy of my employer. The sum assured is 48 months of salary, ...
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports