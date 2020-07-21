T-Hub tweaks Lab32 programme to make it hybrid model

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
T-Hub, a catalyst in the start-up ecosystem, has revamped its mentoring programme for start-ups in view of the pandemic. The new hybrid model will not require founders to relocate to Hyderabad.
Relocating to Hyderabad was a key requirement in the first three cohorts. The physical-digital model will help start-up access the programme from different cities in the country.
In the soon-to-be rolled out fourth batch of the revamped Lab32 programme, T-Hub will focus on the early and mid-stage technology start-ups and help them build better products or expand their markets.
Beginning today, start-ups can submit their applications to join the programme, which will commence in September, 2020. The deadline to send in the applications is August 25, 2020.
As many as 150 start-ups, including 40 this month from the third batch, have graduated from the incubator.
The reason behind designing it in a hybrid modal is to focus on specific needs or requirements of the ventures as they face the pandemic, Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, has said.
“The hybrid programme delivery will enable more entrepreneurs across India to reap the benefits of the programme without the need for physical presence in Hyderabad,” he said.
They will receive goal-oriented consultation from leading experts across the globe on product development and refinement.
“Lab32’s modules will focus on helping them build better versions of products or discover and tap market opportunities. At the beginning of the programme, the start-ups will be asked to choose a track based on their business requirements,” he said.
Besides credits from various multi-national companies, the short-listed start-ups will get access to the T-Hub’s domestic and international networks.
Start-ups with a technology product developed or in the prototype completion stage in areas like healthcare, finance, education, smart mobility and smart cities eligible to apply.
“They should be a registered company in India and should have a team with a minimum of two full-time members,” Ravi Narayan said.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...