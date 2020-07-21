T-Hub tweaks Lab32 programme to make it hybrid model

T-Hub, a catalyst in the start-up ecosystem, has revamped its mentoring programme for start-ups in view of the pandemic. The new hybrid model will not require founders to relocate to Hyderabad.

Relocating to Hyderabad was a key requirement in the first three cohorts. The physical-digital model will help start-up access the programme from different cities in the country.

In the soon-to-be rolled out fourth batch of the revamped Lab32 programme, T-Hub will focus on the early and mid-stage technology start-ups and help them build better products or expand their markets.

Beginning today, start-ups can submit their applications to join the programme, which will commence in September, 2020. The deadline to send in the applications is August 25, 2020.

As many as 150 start-ups, including 40 this month from the third batch, have graduated from the incubator.

The reason behind designing it in a hybrid modal is to focus on specific needs or requirements of the ventures as they face the pandemic, Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, has said.

“The hybrid programme delivery will enable more entrepreneurs across India to reap the benefits of the programme without the need for physical presence in Hyderabad,” he said.

They will receive goal-oriented consultation from leading experts across the globe on product development and refinement.

“Lab32’s modules will focus on helping them build better versions of products or discover and tap market opportunities. At the beginning of the programme, the start-ups will be asked to choose a track based on their business requirements,” he said.

Besides credits from various multi-national companies, the short-listed start-ups will get access to the T-Hub’s domestic and international networks.

Eligibility

Start-ups with a technology product developed or in the prototype completion stage in areas like healthcare, finance, education, smart mobility and smart cities eligible to apply.

“They should be a registered company in India and should have a team with a minimum of two full-time members,” Ravi Narayan said.