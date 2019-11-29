Info-tech

T-Works tests3D-printed UAV

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 29, 2019 Published on November 29, 2019

T-Works, a dedicated incubator to promote electronic hardware start-ups, has tested a fully 3D-printed Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) near here.

Completely designed and printed at T-Works, the 1.5-kg UAV is built, bit by bit, using a number of 3D printed parts made of PLA (polylactic acid) , ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) and HIPS (high impact polystyrene).

“It can fly at up to 200 km/hr. We will analyse the data generated by the test flight,” said Sujai Karampuri, Chief Executive Officer of T-Works.

Rapid prototyping (3D Printing) will help reduce the drudgery in making the UAVs and drones, allowing people to experiment with more innovative designs, he added.

