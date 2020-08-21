TalentSprint in tie-ups with premier institutions for online learning solutions

StepSetGo: Healthy is wealthy
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
IIM-Calcutta recently tied up with TalentSprint, which offers learning solutions over digital platforms, to offer an Executive Programme on Global Economy and Digital Money. The Indian Institute of Science (Bengaluru) has also entered into an agreement with the Hyderabad-based firm to use its digital platform iPearl.ai.
TalentSprint is also working with the IIT and IIIT in Hyderabad.
The educational sector has been among the worst hit by the pandemic, with campuses forced to shut down indefinitely. As a result, the scope and use of online learning have expanded significantly.
iPearl.ai, initially developed for the firm’s captive use, has come in handy for top educational institutions to connect with their students, said TalentSprint founder and Chief Executive Officer Santanu Paul.
“The most urgent problem that has come up now is that every top institution in the country is trying to figure out how to reopen. Institutions have no clarity on how to go about this,” he said. “Some are saying pure online, some are saying hybrid or some are saying you can come to college on alternate days. Everyone is looking at a digital platform.”
“The platform that we built for ourselves has suddenly found a market. The institutes are finding alternative avenues to generate more revenues. With funding from the government coming down, it is imperative that they tap alternative avenues,” said Paul.
“Institutions offering courses online can bring brand and expertise but they can’t bring the platform, digital marketing, sale and programme management,” he observed. “We can take care of the running of the programme, besides offering a robust platform.”
Paul further said the component of distance education in technical schools is very small. “From 10 per cent, if you can bring it up to 40-50 per cent, your revenues will go up,” he added. “They do have the expertise but they don’t have the required expertise to package and execute the project. We can do that for them.”
The firm is also in talks with some educational institutes abroad to offer the technological platform, he further said.
