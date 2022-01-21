Tanla Q3 PAT up by 69 per cent at ₹158 cr

Tanla Platforms, a global provider of Communications-as-a-Platform (CPaaS) services, has posted a net profit of Rs 158 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, as against Rs 93 crore in the quarter last year, showing a growth of 69 per cent.
It registered a revenue of Rs 885 crore (Rs 654 crore), showing an increase of 35 per cent in the quarter.
“Tanla has delivered year-on-year growth for 22 quarters in a row with a very strong performance in the quarter across all metrics, and we are confident this momentum will continue”, Uday Reddy, Founder-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tanla Platforms, has said.
During the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, the firm registered a net profit of Rs 398 crore (Rs 253 crore), showing a growth of 57 per cent.
It posted a revenue of Rs 2,353 crore (Rs 1,693 crore), showing a growth of 39 per cent.
“During the third quarter, the company entered into an agreement with Vodafone Idea Limited for deployment of blockchain-enabled Wisely Platform to secure and encrypt its entire international messaging traffic,” he said in a statement on Friday.
