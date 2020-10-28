Tata Elxsi bags global services deal from Aesculap for medical device engineering

Tata Elxsi, a design and technology services company, has announced the opening of a global engineering centre (GEC) with Aesculap AG, a subsidiary of B Braun, a manufacturer of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services.

Tata Elxsi has been selected as the global engineering services partner by Aesculap. The GEC is part of a strategic multi-year engagement in the field of engineering services. The GEC serves as a platform of talent and expertise for product design & engineering, regulatory support and clinical evaluation services. This centre will be essential to accelerate innovation, and drive transformation and growth for Aesculap’s medical business.

Martin Schaeuble, Vice President - Abdominal and Cardio-Thoracic Surgery, Aesculap, said, “Tata Elxsi has proven to be the right partner, bringing the right mix of technical expertise and program management skills. Together with Tata Elxsi we are in the position to continue our innovation activities as well as adherence across Aesculap’s product portfolio.”

“We are elated to be selected as a strategic partner of Aesculap. It is an absolute honour for us to be part of this journey in supporting Aesculap through our Global Engineering Centre, bringing together integrated competencies in R&D and innovation, digital technologies, deep domain understanding of medical devices and ever-evolving regulatory standards. This further consolidates our position in the medical devices and healthcare market in Europe, and strengthens our relationship with Aesculap and the B Braun group,” said Nitin Pai, Chief Strategy Officer and CMO, Tata Elxsi.