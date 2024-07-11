Tata Play has expanded its international play for its white label solution for OTT aggregators.

It has announced collaboration with Bangladesh’s Akash Digital TV for PaaS solutions. Under this collaboration, Akash TV will be able to use Tata Play Binge’s Cloud technology that simplifies content access by offering content from multiple OTT channels on a single screen.

The product is being launched as a companion app under the name Akash Go, which will aggregate a blend of local and global premium content and be available for DTH subscribers of Akash Digital TV on IOS or Android mobile phones.

Also read: Global PC shipments up for 3rd consecutive quarter

Harit Nagpal, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Play, said, “ By providing Tata Play Binge PaaS to global OTT aggregators, we are pioneering a tech-first industry move from India where international content delivery companies will benefit from our technology to create localised offerings for their consumers at low cost and within a short time frame. Our collaboration with Akash Digital TV is a pivotal moment in this journey.”

Tariq Alam, CEO, Akash Digital TV, added, “Akash Digital TV aims to provide the Bangladeshi audience with the same world-class standards in terms of performance, services and user experience and access to quality premium content as subscribers of Tata Play Binge experience in India. To have Tata Play as our technology and strategic (knowledge) partner will guarantee that this objective is met and will ensure our ability to always provide comprehensive value to our customers.”