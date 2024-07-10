The global PC market continued its recovery in the second quarter of 2024, marking the third consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. According to preliminary results by research firm Gartner, Inc., worldwide PC shipments reached 60.6 million units in the second quarter of this calendar year, showing a growth of 1.9 per cent over the comparable quarter last year.

“The PC market is on the right track to recovery. The low year-on-year growth coupled with stabilised sequential growth reflects this,” Mikako Kitagawa, Director Analyst at Gartner, said.

“With 7.8 per cent sequential growth between the first and second quarters, PC inventory is returning to average levels. We continue to see no major supply chain issues,” Mikako said.

Who gained

Lenovo, which retained leadership in the PC market, increased its market share marginally to 24.4 per cent (24.1 per cent.), showing a growth of 3.5 per cent.. The firm shipped 14.82 million units in the quarter.

HP’s market share remained stagnant at 22.6 per cent with shipments of 13.69 million. in the quarter, growing by 1.7 per cent over the same quarter last year. Though Dell retained the third rank, it reflected a decline of 2.4 per cent with shipments of 10.14 million units in the quarter.

The US PC market saw the highest shipment volume since the third quarter of 2022, driven by growth in the government, education, and business sectors.

The EMEA (Europe, Middle-East and Africa) market also witnessed its third consecutive quarter of growth, with a 4.8 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. However, the Asia Pacific market declined 2.2 per cent year-over-year, primarily due to weakness in China. The decline was less steep than in the past few quarters.