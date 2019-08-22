Tata Sons forms new entity to incubate digital start-ups

In a bid to take advantage of the growing start-up ecosystem in the digital space, Tata Group has formed a new entity called Tata Digital, which has been formed to incubate new digital businesses.

Pratik Pal has been appointed as the CEO of Tata Digital.

Pratik has been with Tata Consultancy Services for over 27 years and has held several key leadership positions across multiple business units and industry verticals. In his most recent role, Pratik was the Global Head of Retail, Travel, Transportation, Hospitality and the Consumer Packaged Goods Industry Unit, and was responsible for the growth of TCS’ second largest industry segment.

“It will be my endeavour in my new role to help the Group address new business opportunities and use digital technologies to meet the needs of a fast-evolving generation of consumers, who increasingly demand a unique blend of on-line and off-line engagements," Pal said.

Pal is a graduate of Electronics and Communication from Jadavpur University and holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata. He will take up the new role effective August 21, 2019.