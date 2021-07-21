Tatvic Analytics, Dataiku ink pact for strategic partnership

Ahmedabad-headquartered end-to-end data and marketing analytics solution provider Tatvic Analytics announced a global strategic partnership with US-headquartered data and artificial intelligence major Dataiku.

The partnership combines Tatvic’s industry-leading marketing and data analytics solutions with Dataiku, the world's most advanced industry, and uses case-agnostic Enterprise AI platforms.

Amidst rising traction from enterprises across the globe for advanced AI, Data Analytics, and MarTech solutions, the collaboration would aim at enabling their customers to drive a transformative impact while further strengthening their sales and marketing functions.

Tatvic’s partnership with Dataiku would make a wide range of AI and ML-driven data and analytics solutions available to various industry sectors such as eCommerce, BFSI, Media & Publishers, Travel & Booking, Content/OTT, among others.

Ravi Pathak, Co-Founder & CEO, Tatvic Analytics, said, "We are proud of our association with Dataiku. It will go a long way in enabling Tatvic Analytics to offer more precise, tailormade, and effective data solutions to our clients. We plan to incorporate Dataiku’s solutions across a broader data continuum, machine learning, Data Ops, ML Ops, and Analytics apps, among others, for our enterprise customers."

Commenting on the collaboration with Tatvic, Jiunn Hao Choo, Channels & Alliances, Lead - APAC of Dataiku, said, "Our collaboration with Tatvic Analytics is key to expanding our reach in the marketing analytics domain. We're looking forward to having even more people — from business experts to data scientists — using Dataiku to tackle new and exciting use cases."

Tatvic Analytics Pvt. Ltd. has offices spread across North America, APAC, and UAE as it offers end-to-end Data & Marketing Analytics Consulting Services & Solutions. It has its core competencies in the website and mobile app analytics, besides conversion rate optimization, the company provides a one-stop marketing technology platform.

It also offers solutions to businesses for data collection, analysis, and data visualizations, with data activation for marketing, by widening reach in the right target groups.