TCS iON offers free access to virtual learning platform to educational institutes

Galaxy Z Flip review: An innovative head-turner of a phone
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
TCS iON, a unit of TCS, has offered access to its virtual learning platform freely to educational institutes.
In the wake of nation-wide lockdowns of schools and colleges, TCS will offer access to Digital Glass Room, a virtual learning platform, free of cost to educational institutes across the country. Using this, educators and students can connect in a safe, secure virtual environment, moving lessons from classrooms to interactive digital glass rooms, it said.
The TCS iON Digital Glass Room is a mobile and web education platform for schools and colleges.
“These are unprecedented times. With schools and colleges shut down across the country, we want to empower these institutions and help them switch to a virtual mode, so students’ learning journeys can continue uninterrupted on our platform. I do hope large numbers of public and private institutions will take this opportunity to use technology to overcome the disruption,” said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON.
By opening this platform up, TCS is looking to encourage self-learning and to enable the Indian education system to transition to a digital era. “We believe this is the best way to democratise access to education and skill development, and build the human capital needed for India to become a five trillion dollar economy,” said Ramaswamy.
The platform is available to educational institutes of all types, irrespective of the medium of instruction, Board/University affiliation, or size. Interested schools and higher education organisations can register for the platform by going to https://learning.tcsionhub.in/hub/glass-room/.
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
The stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.) has slipped below the important ...
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...