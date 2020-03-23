TCS iON offers free access to virtual learning platform to educational institutes

TCS iON, a unit of TCS, has offered access to its virtual learning platform freely to educational institutes.

In the wake of nation-wide lockdowns of schools and colleges, TCS will offer access to Digital Glass Room, a virtual learning platform, free of cost to educational institutes across the country. Using this, educators and students can connect in a safe, secure virtual environment, moving lessons from classrooms to interactive digital glass rooms, it said.

The TCS iON Digital Glass Room is a mobile and web education platform for schools and colleges.

“These are unprecedented times. With schools and colleges shut down across the country, we want to empower these institutions and help them switch to a virtual mode, so students’ learning journeys can continue uninterrupted on our platform. I do hope large numbers of public and private institutions will take this opportunity to use technology to overcome the disruption,” said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON.

By opening this platform up, TCS is looking to encourage self-learning and to enable the Indian education system to transition to a digital era. “We believe this is the best way to democratise access to education and skill development, and build the human capital needed for India to become a five trillion dollar economy,” said Ramaswamy.

The platform is available to educational institutes of all types, irrespective of the medium of instruction, Board/University affiliation, or size. Interested schools and higher education organisations can register for the platform by going to https://learning.tcsionhub.in/hub/glass-room/.