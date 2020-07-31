TCS Bursary to help UK students pursue career in computer science

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is partnering with Queen Mary University of London to offer a bursary for students looking to study computer science.

The TCS Digital Explorers Bursary will provide financial assistance to up to 20 undergraduate students from low-income families. At least 50 per cent of the recipients will be women, to help address the under-representation of women in the digital and IT sector in the UK.

The STEM skills gap in the UK market has long been known. There is an estimated shortfall of 173,000 STEM workers, with an average of 10 unfilled positions per business, resulting in an annual loss of £1.5 billion due to recruitment, temporary staffing, training and inflated salaries.

The TCS Digital Explorers bursary will be offered to students starting this academic year in September/October and applications will open in September.

Amit Kapur, Country Head, TCS UK & Ireland, said: “For the last many years, TCS has been working with schools and colleges to get young people excited about STEM education and careers, as a means of attracting talent to these sectors in the UK. We are extremely proud of our new TCS Digital Explorers bursary as a further investment into the future leaders of our industry.”