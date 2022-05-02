TCS deploys AI-powered OmniStore for US-based Duluth Trading

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced that it has worked with Duluth Trading Co. to deploy its AI-powered unified commerce platform TCS OmniStore which helped the company drive seamless omni-channel checkout experiences.

Duluth Trading was looking to enhance the in-store experience by leveraging its digital data and extending sales channels.

A part of TCS Algo Retail suite, TCS OmniStore helped in Duluth Trading’s growth strategy by replacing its traditional POS system, with a modern, unified commerce platform merging and extending existing channels and customer touchpoints. It serves as a single commerce platform for all in-store commerce: POS, MPOS, Scan and Go, curbside pickup and more.

The platform has enabled all Duluth Trading stores across the US to drive faster check-out and returns with improved visibility of items purchased across channels.

For store associates, the platform provided real-time access to universal carts, promotions and orders, item information and inventory with connected context between online and store.

Christopher Teufel, Sr. Vice President of Information Technology and Logistics, Duluth Trading Co. said, “Especially in its ability to sell products to our customers regardless of the location. Within a single customer interaction, we’re able to provide a broader offering at the register, and this was an important part of our successful selling approach this past holiday season. We’re excited to roll our mobile solution across the retail chain in early 2023 and to learn more about how we engage our customers in new ways within our store fleet.”

Shankar Narayanan, Business Group Head, Retail Cluster, TCS added, “We are pleased to partner with Duluth Trading Co. in their strategic initiative to reimagine in-store customer experiences. TCS OmniStore enables a seamless omni-channel customer journey while laying a solid foundation for future retail.”