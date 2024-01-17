Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been rated as the second most valuable IT services brand in the world in the 2024 Global 500 IT Services Ranking by Brand Finance. TCS’ brand value has surged to $19.2 billion from $17.2 billion in 2023, showing a strong growth of 11.5 per cent y-o-y. The incremental $2 billion growth is the highest absolute growth posted among the top 25 leading IT firms in the world.

“TCS has shown outstanding growth, increasing its brand value by more than any other company in its industry. This achievement reflects their commitment to innovation and market leadership. The improvement in their Brand Strength Index from 82 to 84, while retaining their AAA-brand rating, highlights TCS’ strategic excellence. As one of the world’s most valuable IT services brands, TCS is a clear brand leader in the industry, demonstrating the power of consistent brand investment and strength,” said, David Haigh, CEO and Chairman, Brand Finance.

“Over the past decades, we have made a concerted effort to make the TCS brand more global using a range of strategic marketingactions, which is being reflected in this brand performance. I would like to thank all my colleagues, who build and enhance our brand through their daily efforts. Embracing the Tata Group’s larger vision, we are deploying the full power of our brandplatforms to not only shape a more sustainable future but also strategically position our brand as a leader in Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technology fronts.,” said Abhinav Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata Consultancy Services.