Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Macquarie University to launch the TCS GoZero Hub, a research and innovation centre to guide Australian organisations towards net zero carbon emissions.

According to the press statement, the hub will focus on five themes aligning with the central themes of COP28, such as energy transition, carbon management, nature-positive future, circular economy and sustainable waste management, and climate adaptation and resilience. The aim is to address how to limit and prepare for future climate change.

The TCS GoZero Hub will provide digital solutions for driving decarbonisation and the circular economy across value chains.

Girish Ramachandran, President, TCS Asia Pacific, said, “We are joining forces to create a leading hub of research, innovation, education, and solutions that will enable informed decision-making as we move towards a net-zero carbon future.”

Commenting about the partnership, Professor S Bruce Dowton, Vice-Chancellor, Macquarie University, said, “Our partnership with TCS, and the launch of the TCS GoZero Hub, will further amplify our impact in exciting new ways as we help to address the global decarbonisation challenge and create a more sustainable, just and equitable society.”

TCS stock traded at ₹3,884.55 on the NSE, up by 0.60 per cent, as of 11:29 am on Wednesday.