TCS has weathered the pandemic very well: Chandrasekaran

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Group’s crown jewel firm, has weathered the pandemic “very well” and has emerged stronger earning tremendous goodwill and enhancing its standing in the market.
“With an unprecedented global crisis created by the Covid-19 pandemic, our company has weathered pandemic very well and has emerged stronger with the agility, resilience and adaptability of our delivery model. This has earned us tremendous goodwill from customers and enhanced our standing in the market,” Tata Sons’ Chairman N. Chandrasekaran told shareholders at the company’s 26th AGM on Thursday.
“The need for transformational initiatives to support operational resilience, shift to digital channels, and preference for contactless interactions has resulted in enterprises embarking on various technology initiatives. The company is very well positioned to benefit from this multi-year technology upgradation cycle, and help customers translate their transformative visions into reality,” he added.
By revenue, the country’s largest IT company hosted its AGM virtually this year too, with Chandrasekaran starting his address by paying tributes to TCS founder and first CEO F C Kohli.
Speaking on the company’s new brand statement, ‘Building on Belief’, Chandrasekaran said that TCS has been guided by a set of “strong beliefs”, right from the time it was founded.
Speaking about the company’s FY21 performance, the chairman said TCS swiftly recovered to deliver a sharp growth trajectory over the next nine months after the initial lockdown and exited the year on a “strong note”.
The firm recorded an expanded market share, industry-leading profitability and an all-time high order book, he added.
TCS is also one of the largest employers for women in the world. Sustained efforts to improve gender diversity through focused hiring, mentoring and coaching women employees have resulted in women currently accounting for 36.5 per cent of the workforce, he added.
The Chairman also touched briefly on the company’s Covid-19 relief efforts, which included a contribution of ₹273 crore, building capacity for 200 doctors across 22 hospitals in collaboration with Tata Trusts and CMC Vellore Hospital and Care Institute of Health Sciences and providing testing kits among others.
