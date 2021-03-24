TCS launches connected consumer solution for media service providers

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Tata Consultancy Services has launched a connected consumer home segment solution to provide non-invasive device telemetry-enabled data analytics to generate insights for improving services, and introducing new features based on user behaviour data within the connected home ecosystem across next-gen video, OTT (over-the-top), Internet gateway and IoT (internet of things) connected devices.
Called a Connected Consumer Home solution based on RDK, it will enable media and communication service providers (CSPs) to build a rich and consistent customer experience across apps, devices and channels.
Further, the company recently launched the TCS EngineeringtheFuture-Media Lab to build and showcase solutions on the RDK platform. The lab is an advanced product research and design facility that helps customers innovate, rapidly prototype and create ready-to-deploy solutions.
“We are excited to announce this strategic relationship with RDK that will help our media and CSP customers innovate faster and transform themselves. The open source platform fosters collaboration among different partners to build purpose-centric and boundary-less ecosystems,” said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, Engineering and Industrial Services and IoT, TCS.
“The TCS Connected Consumer Home Solution standardises core functions used in video, broadband and next generation smart home IoT solutions, helping deliver superior user experiences, and enabling new business models and innovation in this segment.” “RDK solutions represent a tremendous opportunity for communication service providers to develop and deploy a common approach to device software, across various hardware platforms and network architectures,” said Steve Heeb, President, RDK.
The RDK community is comprised of more than 430 companies including CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers. Globally, the number of RDK devices deployed is now more 60 million, and dozens of service providers across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia are in various stages of evaluation, testing, trials, or deployment.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...