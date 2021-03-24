TCS launches connected consumer solution for media service providers

Tata Consultancy Services has launched a connected consumer home segment solution to provide non-invasive device telemetry-enabled data analytics to generate insights for improving services, and introducing new features based on user behaviour data within the connected home ecosystem across next-gen video, OTT (over-the-top), Internet gateway and IoT (internet of things) connected devices.

Called a Connected Consumer Home solution based on RDK, it will enable media and communication service providers (CSPs) to build a rich and consistent customer experience across apps, devices and channels.

Further, the company recently launched the TCS EngineeringtheFuture-Media Lab to build and showcase solutions on the RDK platform. The lab is an advanced product research and design facility that helps customers innovate, rapidly prototype and create ready-to-deploy solutions.

“We are excited to announce this strategic relationship with RDK that will help our media and CSP customers innovate faster and transform themselves. The open source platform fosters collaboration among different partners to build purpose-centric and boundary-less ecosystems,” said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, Engineering and Industrial Services and IoT, TCS.

“The TCS Connected Consumer Home Solution standardises core functions used in video, broadband and next generation smart home IoT solutions, helping deliver superior user experiences, and enabling new business models and innovation in this segment.” “RDK solutions represent a tremendous opportunity for communication service providers to develop and deploy a common approach to device software, across various hardware platforms and network architectures,” said Steve Heeb, President, RDK.

The RDK community is comprised of more than 430 companies including CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers. Globally, the number of RDK devices deployed is now more 60 million, and dozens of service providers across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia are in various stages of evaluation, testing, trials, or deployment.