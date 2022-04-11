hamburger

TCS net profit jumps 7.4% to ₹9,926 crore in Q4

PTI | Mumbai, April 11 | Updated on: Apr 11, 2022

TCS’s revenue jumped 15.8 per cent to ₹50,591 crore in Q4 FY22 on an annualised basis

The country’s largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services on Monday opened the fourth-quarter earnings season with a stellar set of numbers, crossing the ₹50,000-crore revenue mark for the first time and earning a net income of ₹9,926 crore, registering a growth of 7.4 per cent year-on-year.

The company said its revenue jumped 15.8 per cent to ₹50,591 crore in the reporting quarter on an annualised basis.

Many analysts were expecting the Tata group flagship to report over ₹10,000 crore of net income and revenue to cross the ₹50,000 crore mark this quarter.

The net profit would have crossed the five-digits-mark for the first time, had it not been for a trimmed margin that slipped by 1.89 per cent to 25 per cent, the company said.

TCS closed fiscal 2022 with a bang, crossing for the first time $25 billion annual revenue of ₹1,91,754 crore, up 16.8 per cent, driven by the highest-ever incremental revenue of $3.533 billion and an all-time high order book.

Its annual profit jumped 14.8 per cent to ₹38,327 crore.

On a sequential basis, the revenue grew 3.2 per cent in constant currency terms.

Published on April 11, 2022
