The country's largest software services exporter TCS on Monday reported an annualised 8.4 per cent growth in net income at ₹10,431 crore for the September quarter.

The Tata Group company said its total revenue from services grew at a much faster pace of 18 per cent to touch ₹54,309 crore in the period under review.

The city-headquartered IT major had reported consolidated revenue of ₹46,867 crore in the year-ago quarter from which it had earned ₹9,624 crore net income.

However, its operating margin narrowed by 1.60 percentage points to 24 per cent.

The company added 9,840 employees on a net basis during the quarter to take its overall strength to 6.16 lakh, making it the largest segmental employer.

The TCS scrip closed 1.84 per cent up at ₹3,121.20 apiece on the BSE as against a 0.34 percent correction in the benchmark Sensex.