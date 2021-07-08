TCS reports a 28.5% rise in Q1 profit

Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday announced a 28.5 per cent increase in net profit to ₹9,008 crore during the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to ₹7.008 crore in the same period last year.

Sequentially, however, the profit fell by 2.5 per cent from ₹9,246 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2021.

Headcount milestone

The company has crossed the 5 lakh headcount milestone in Q1 with total headcount by the end of the quarter at 509,058. It achieved an all-time high quarterly net addition of employees in Q1 at 20,409

Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said: “Our business in North America, BFSI and Retail all showed an appreciable growth which underlines the resilience of our operating model, the relevance of our offerings and above all, the passion and dedication of our associates. Given the variants of the virus and fears of a potential third wave, we are watchful of the emerging situation and remain optimistic of the opportunities in our core markets and verticals. We are well positioned and operating diligently to participate in them aggressively.”

The company's consolidated revenue from operations jumped to ₹46,132 crore in Q1 from ₹38,920 crore same period last year.

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director, said: “We once again had a superior quarter with a total contract value of $8.1 billion which is broad based across markets and verticals. ”

Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer, said: “We crossed the $6 billion milestone in quarterly revenue this quarter. In addition to our annual salary increase and promotions, we undertook one of the largest vaccination drives in the private sector. Despite this and headwinds in regional markets, we expanded our Q1 operating margin year on year, reflecting the inherent resilience of our business model. Looking ahead, we stay focused on making the right investments to power our expansion in the growth and transformation opportunity, while sustaining our industry-leading profitability.”