TCS reports a 28.5% rise in Q1 profit

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday announced a 28.5 per cent increase in net profit to ₹9,008 crore during the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to ₹7.008 crore in the same period last year.
Sequentially, however, the profit fell by 2.5 per cent from ₹9,246 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2021.
The company has crossed the 5 lakh headcount milestone in Q1 with total headcount by the end of the quarter at 509,058. It achieved an all-time high quarterly net addition of employees in Q1 at 20,409
Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said: “Our business in North America, BFSI and Retail all showed an appreciable growth which underlines the resilience of our operating model, the relevance of our offerings and above all, the passion and dedication of our associates. Given the variants of the virus and fears of a potential third wave, we are watchful of the emerging situation and remain optimistic of the opportunities in our core markets and verticals. We are well positioned and operating diligently to participate in them aggressively.”
The company's consolidated revenue from operations jumped to ₹46,132 crore in Q1 from ₹38,920 crore same period last year.
N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director, said: “We once again had a superior quarter with a total contract value of $8.1 billion which is broad based across markets and verticals. ”
Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer, said: “We crossed the $6 billion milestone in quarterly revenue this quarter. In addition to our annual salary increase and promotions, we undertook one of the largest vaccination drives in the private sector. Despite this and headwinds in regional markets, we expanded our Q1 operating margin year on year, reflecting the inherent resilience of our business model. Looking ahead, we stay focused on making the right investments to power our expansion in the growth and transformation opportunity, while sustaining our industry-leading profitability.”
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...