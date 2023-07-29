Two months after taking over as the Chief Executive Officer of Tata Consultancy Services, K Krithivasan has undertaken a restructuring of the company based on industry verticals. The company has also announced changes in senior management positions in addition to creating a new business group to leverage the potential arising out of artificial intelligence deployment across the globe.

“Based on the discussions with customers and associates over the last couple of months, we believe, TCS can deliver the best value to the customers by synergising it’s domain and contextual knowledge across units. In this context, we have announced the new operating structure, which regroups our existing ISUs along industry segments into key Business groups. The above changes will help in deepening customer centricity, which is pivotal to our growth,” TCS said in a statement.

Leadership changes

Under the new structure, the current heads of Industry Solutions Units (ISU) will report to seven business group leaders. Shankar Narayanan, Senior Vice President will head the BFSI UK, Europe and Australia group. He has been with the company for over 30 years and has held various important roles including the Global Head of the Retail, CPG, Travel & Hospitality businesses. He has also been the Head of TCS’ UK and Ireland market.

V Rajanna, Senior Vice-President is the Head of the Communications, Media and Technology businesses. With 32 years in the IT industry, he has been with the company for over 29 years. Prior to this role, Rajanna was the Head of the Technology Business Unit. He has also been the Head of TCS’ Hyderabad location.

Other key leaders include Susheel Vasudevan, who will head Americas’ BFSI, Debashis Ghosh to lead energy, transportation and hospitality, Anupam Singhal to lead the manufacturing unit, and Krishnan Ramanujam to lead retail, CPG, travel, and transportation and hospitality. Siva Ganesan, Senior Vice-President is the Global Head of the Microsoft Business Unit. Ganesan has been with the company for over 32 years and prior to this, he was heading the Travel, Transportation and Hospitality businesses at TCS.

Tapping AI

Krithivasan has also created a new business unit called TCS AI.Cloud in a bid to focus on all the opportunities arising out of AI-based projects. TCS has been working on generative AI solutions but the new unit will bring a more focused approach.

TCS also informed the stock exchanges that Harrick Vin, Chief Services Innovation Officer, has been appointed as a senior management personnel in place of K Ananth Krishnan who has retired.