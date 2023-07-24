Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has assisted AIB Life, a joint venture between Allied Irish banks and Great-West Lifeco, in launching its operations in Ireland with an advanced digital-first platform.

TCS BaNCS, the flagship insurance platform, forms the core of the cloud-based technology stack, enabling AIB’s 3.2 million customers to access financial advice and a range of integrated life protection, pensions, and investment products through various channels.

The platform’s configurability and digital capabilities will support AIB Life in delivering innovative offerings to customers, while TCS will also provide IT, customer, and claims handling services in a managed insurance services model.

The shares of TCS went up by 1.10 per cent to Rs. 3406 at 01:33 p.m. on BSE.

